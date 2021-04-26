Malik calls for emergency Saarc moot on COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: PPP senior leader ex-senator Rehman Malik has called for an emergency summit of leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) for devising a common strategy for tackling the deadly COVID-19.

“Undoubtedly COVID-19 is getting its dangerous grip in South Asia and the third wave is likely to hit all countries of Saarc,” he said while talking to The News Sunday. Malik urged that Saarc should immediately meet and create a COVID-19 fund, common medical staff and a pool with all logistics to help each other. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan should take the initiative and make a formal proposal to convene a Saarc conference on urgent basis. “I see a great potential to save people from COVID-19 of this region with collective efforts and common strategy,” he added. He urged all the member countries to keep their egos aside and come forward for saving lives of innocent and helpless people.

He said we are worried about our brothers and sisters suffering from COVID-19 in India and meanwhile we are more worried about oppressed Kashmiris who are facing worst wave of COVID-19 under Indian Army curfew. He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi must consider lifting curfew immediately in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as they are equally exposed to coronavirus.