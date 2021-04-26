Security forces foil terrorism bid in Bajaur operation

PESHAWAR: The security forces on Sunday recovered a huge cache of ammunition during intelligence based search and strike operation in Bajaur and foiled the nefarious designs of anti-state elements. According to the district administration, the security forces acting on a tip off conducted raids in Tehsil Lowi Mamond of district Bajaur near Pak-Afghan border and recovered huge cache of explosive material, mater shells, hand grenades and rockets.

The ammunition and explosive material was to use for terrorism bid on the eve of Eidul Fitr, the district administration confirmed and added that it was the second successful operation by the security forces in a month.