Army personnel join police to enforce Covid-19 SOPs in KP

PESHAWAR: The police and army personnel have started patrolling streets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enforce Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) at public places after a sudden spike in cases during the third wave of the pandemic.

Officials said contingents of the army were deployed since Saturday night after it was decided that soldiers would help the administration control the situation. The officials said the army personnel were deployed for conducting raids and sealing places that were not following SOPs. More soldiers are likely to be deployed on Monday.

“In line with the provincial government’s formal request to the federal government, seeking armed forces assistance in strict enforcement of standard operating procedures against Covid-19 pandemic, the deployment of the army has begun in the provincial metropolis,” the district administration said in a statement.

Pakistan Army, it said, ensured its presence along with the civic bodies in all the markets and bustling points where SOPs were flagrantly overlooked during rush hours. These included Peshawar Saddar, Hayatabad, University, Kohat, Dilazak, Warsak and Charsadda roads and the old, inner parts of the city. The main commercial outlets that were sealed include Afghan Sadaqat Juice, Maqbool Ice Cream, Taroon Juice Corner, Insaf Super Store and several other shops and bakeries.

“Police along with administration are sealing businesses and impounding vehicles where people are not following the SOPs. Besides, the cops are carrying out awareness campaign regarding SOPs through local cable network, banners and by making announcements in mosques and through police patrolling cars,” Capital City Police officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan told The News.

In most parts of Peshawar and the rest of the province, people are least bothered about following SOPs. Most go about without wearing masks.

“The concerned sub-divisional police officers and station house officers have been directed to make sure people wear masks and follow Covid-19 SOPs.