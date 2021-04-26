‘Unleashing skyrocketing inflation’: Bilawal asks Imran to step down

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down for unleashing skyrocketing inflation in the country.

“Imran Khan should take responsibility for not controlling inflation, resign and go home,” he expressed these views through a statement on Sunday. While addressing Imran Khan he said that inflation was touching the highest level in the country and that people’s patience was running out.

He said more than 100 percent increase in the prices of medicines is tantamount to depriving the common man of his right to life. “Flitting between his illegal Banigala mansion and the air-conditioned rooms of the Prime Minister’s House, the selected prime minister has no idea of the plight of parents who are having trouble paying their children’s school fees and house rent,” he added. He pointed out that there has not been a single Eid since Imran Khan has been prime minister where it has not been easy for a poor family to buy new clothes due to high prices. “Imran Khan’s false crusade against corruption has lured the people into long queues for sugar.”

The PPP chairman said that rulers around the world base policies on what they think is in the best interests of their people, while Imran Khans policies seem focused on ways to enrich his cronies.

Bilawal said that if Imran Khan wants to argue that three years are too short for the change he claimed he would bring in ninety days, then how he explains his parties eight years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Can he name a single thing that has changed apart from increasing prices at government hospitals,” he said. The PPP chairman said that Imran Khan should know that publicity stunts like opening Langarkhanas will not end poverty, as one has to practically and actively implement policies aimed at eradicating poverty, instead of pursuing policies aimed at eradicating the poor. “The selected prime minister was trying to deprive the common man of the comfort and security of even a piece of bread, “People are compelled to pay Rs68 more for 20kg bag of flour,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said the people will never forgive Imran Khan for crushing the poor under the burden of taxes imposed on the orders of the IMF. “When a prime minister is a thief, the mafias in the country go out of control and turn everything expensive to make windfall profits like they did in sugar, flour, petrol, medicines etc. Imran Khan’s change is to give tax breaks to his capitalist friends and tighten the noose on the common man,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PPP accused the federal government for the failure in taking timely and effective measures against COVID-19 spread and said that Prime Minister Imran khan policy of “don’t panic” while dealing with pandemic COVID-19 has put the country in dangerous situation “Imran Niazi was taking COVID-19 merely as a common cold & flu while coronavirus is a reality that has been increasing rapidly in the country,” said Central Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri in a statement on Sunday.

Shazia Marri said that PPP was asking for imposing the lockdown in order to control the spread of COVID-19 since its beginning but Imran Khan Niazi kept criticising on us despite taking steps. She said that the government’s decision of increasing medicines prices was tantamount to anti-people sentiment and this decision is condemnable. She said that federal minsters were busy in false admiration of Prime Minister Imran Khan for securing their jobs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-and-a-half year rule as tormenting for the people. “Under Imran’s Khan rule, Indian Prime Minister Modi made Kashmir a part of India,” said the PPP Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi in rejoinder to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech.

Faisal Karim Kundi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised that he would commit suicide but would not go to the IMF. “The world witnessed that Imran Khan’s national economy was mortgaged to the IMF,” he said.

The PPP leader asked Imran Khan what kind of welfare state and justice is it that his house is regularised but the huts of the poor are demolished. He challenged the government to tell the statistics of how many poor people have been treated with the so-called health card. He asked Imran Khan why the looters did not go to jail after creating a crisis of petrol, medicine, sugar and wheat. He asked the PM where are the two hundred billion dollars, 10 million jobs and five million houses.