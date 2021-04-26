1,473 professional beggars arrested

Rawalpindi: The City Traffic Police has arrested as many as 1,473 professional beggars from different areas of the city during its ongoing campaign to curtail professional beggary.

The Incharge Anti-Begging Squad City Traffic Police (CTP), informed that traffic police has arrested 1,473 professional beggars from various areas of the city.

The CTP has lodged a number of first information reports (FIRs) in different police stations against beggars caught from different areas, he said.

He further informed that 26 beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB), the police officer added.

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal said they had been trying to eliminate begging from the city roads and many professional beggars had been caught and sent behind bars.

CTO urged the citizens to play their role in discourage professional beggars.