Dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor and Mithi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 36.8°C and minimum was 18.5°C.