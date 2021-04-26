close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2021

Dry weather forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2021

LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor and Mithi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 36.8°C and minimum was 18.5°C.

Latest News

More From Lahore