Mon Apr 26, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2021

CM greets cricket team

Lahore

Our Correspondent
April 26, 2021

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has greeted national cricket team for winning third T20 match and series against Zimbabwe. The chief minister said that Pakistani players by exhibiting outstanding performance have won the hearts of the people. He said that credit of the victory goes to the outstanding bowling, batting and fielding of the national players. Spectators of the cricket enjoy the performance of the national players. Today’s success in the match is the result of teamwork and hard working of the players.

