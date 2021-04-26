MQM-P denies PPP’s claim of several APMSO activists joining it

A large number of activists allegedly belonging to the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation (AMPSO), the student wing of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), on Sunday announced their decision to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The announcement to this effect was made as the young activists met Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the president of the Karachi chapter of the PPP, at his camp office.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghani said a large number of young people belonging to colleges and universities of Karachi had decided to join the PPP as they knew well that the future of the country lied in the hands of the party.

He stated that with the inclusion of a large number of youth of Karachi, the PPP would be able to disseminate its message in the educational institutions of the city in a better way. He added that youth formed the main strength of all political parties, which need young blood to actively conduct organisational activities and spread their message.

He said the youth joining the PPP were lucky because a young man was leading the party. He said that at present both the future politics and leadership of the country belonged to the PPP as the party was also attracting the budding leaders.

He added that the PPP would do its best to enable the youth to play a positive role in the educational institutions. Ghani stated that the PPP would train the youth of the country to enable them to assume the leadership role.

Syeda Tehseen Abidi, who recently join the PPP after quitting the MQM-P, said thousands of students would follow suit and join the PPP. She said these youths had to play a constructive role in the educational institutions of the city.

MQM-P’s response

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the MQM-P in a statement denied the claims that a large number of MQM-P and APMSO workers had joined the PPP.

“The people had witnessed in the past that the MQM-P on several occasions turned down the offers of PPP,” the statement said. “We want to make it clear that the workers of MQM-P and APMSO are followers of the movement’s ideology.”

The MQM-P maintained that Ghani was not able to achieve significant results before the past local bodies elections in Karachi even by using resources recklessly and forcing some MQM workers to join the PPP.

“Ghani should first hold accountable those who are promising a hundred but bringing only one or two people to join the ranks of the PPP,” the statement read.