Man kills brother, his wife in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his elder brother and his wife over a petty issue in Balug Pain area here, officials said on Saturday.

It was learnt that one Mohammad Daud exchanged harsh words with his brother Mohammad Fida over a petty issue and opened fire, leaving him and his wife Rabia Bibi seriously injured.

They were rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

The bodies were handed over to the family following the medico-legal formalities.

The police lodged a case and conducted raids to arrest the accused, who fled the scene after committing the crime. In another incident, timber smugglers fired at the officials of the Forest department when they were asleep at a circuit house in Karori area of Oghi tehsil.

Lodging the first information report (FIA) at the Darband Police Station, bloc officer Mohammad Akram and forest guard Mohammad Liaqat stated that they were asleep at the rest house after performing night duty when a group of timber smugglers, who had confronted them during a raid in Dogha forest earlier this month opened fire on them.

“We miraculously escaped unhurt in the firing carried out by a group of timber smugglers,” they stated in the FIR. The police registered the FIR and started an investigation into the incident.