Sikhs want missing person recovered

PESHAWAR: A group of Sikhs here on Saturday staged a protest demonstration asking the government to help recover a missing member of the Sikh community.

The protesters, including women and children, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands had gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

They demanded immediate recovery of their community member, who has been missing for one month.

The protesters said that Nash Singh was an educated person, who was kidnapped in the limits of West Cantonment Police Station.