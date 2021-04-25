Yemeni model detained

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Entisar al-Hammadi was just starting a career in modelling when she was arrested two months ago in Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa, where the Huthis are enforcing a morals campaign.
Born to an Ethiopian mother and Yemeni father, the 19-year-old had been pictured online in traditional dress as well as leather and denim jackets, and sometimes she went without a headscarf.
With her high cheekbones and piercing green eyes, Hammadi had several thousand followers on Instagram and Facebook where she posted sessions with local stylists and designers.