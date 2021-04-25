Yemeni model detained

DUBAI: Entisar al-Hammadi was just starting a career in modelling when she was arrested two months ago in Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa, where the Huthis are enforcing a morals campaign.

Born to an Ethiopian mother and Yemeni father, the 19-year-old had been pictured online in traditional dress as well as leather and denim jackets, and sometimes she went without a headscarf.

With her high cheekbones and piercing green eyes, Hammadi had several thousand followers on Instagram and Facebook where she posted sessions with local stylists and designers.