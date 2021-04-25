Doctor found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A doctor was mysteriously found dead at a clinic situated in Gulberg area, here on Saturday.
On receiving information, police reached the spot and found the body of doctor Zafar in a pool of blood. The police took the body into custody and later shifted to the dead house for postmortem. Police are investigating on different aspects including murder and suicide.