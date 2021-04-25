close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
April 25, 2021

April 25, 2021

India is facing the worst healthcare crisis. Major hospitals have run out of oxygen. A majority of hospitals are almost full. Many critically ill patients are being turned away. All of this is resulting in a sharp increase in the number of deaths. The situation in India is a wake-up call for Pakistan. What will our government do if Pakistan faces a sharp spike in the number of critically ill patients?

Pakistan is already facing the third wave of Covid19 and is reporting more than a hundred deaths per day. The government must ensure the strict implementation of SOPs throughout the country otherwise the situation may go out of control.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub

