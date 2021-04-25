tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
India is facing the worst healthcare crisis. Major hospitals have run out of oxygen. A majority of hospitals are almost full. Many critically ill patients are being turned away. All of this is resulting in a sharp increase in the number of deaths. The situation in India is a wake-up call for Pakistan. What will our government do if Pakistan faces a sharp spike in the number of critically ill patients?
Pakistan is already facing the third wave of Covid19 and is reporting more than a hundred deaths per day. The government must ensure the strict implementation of SOPs throughout the country otherwise the situation may go out of control.
Zohaib Ahmed
Hub