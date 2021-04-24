PTI Sindh demands justice for custodial murder of youth

SUKKUR: PTI Vice-President and MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh has demanded justice for Babar Khanzada, a poor young man, who was allegedly murdered in the custody of Tando Allahyar Police.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House in Hyderabad, Haleem Adil Sheikh said he was upset after watching the body of the victim, identified as Babar Khanzada, hanging at the Tando Allahyar Police lock-up. He said the PTI protested but was in vain, as the police did not lodge the FIR, saying the police showed action as the case related to some influential person. Haleem Sheikh claimed the police had asked money from the victim’s sister, and when she told them that she did not have enough money, they threatened her to implicate her in a fake case. He said the police had kidnapped the innocent youth for getting extortion.

The PTI Sindh leader claimed that when the deceased’s sister went to the police station, her brother was allegedly killed. He said the police refused to lodge an FIR and tried to make the police-custody murder as a suicide, saying that the PTI would provide all legal assistance to the bereaved family to get justice. He said political interference in Sindh Police was rising and the police had become slave of the rulers.

He said wearing police uniform is pride, when officers like Sanaullah Abbasi, A D Khawaja and Kaleem Imam wore it. He said if the FIR of murder of the deceased Babar Khanzada was not lodged, the PTI would start protest across the province. Earlier, Sheikh visited Tando Allahyar along with local PTI leaders and offered condolences to the family. Meanwhile, SSP Tando Allahyar took notice of the incident and ordered to arrest four police cops, including lock-up in-charge Ali Hassan Burghari, PC Irfan Kalaro, PC Irfan Dahari and PC Haji Khan.