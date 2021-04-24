Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust’s relief efforts in Middle East

Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust (AMWT) strongly believes that humanity helps us understand others through their languages, history, culture and problems.

This is why the AMWT is spending most of its energies in Syria, Yemen and Lebanon, which are currently in the grip of severe crises. Yemen, in particular, is one of the Arab world’s poorest countries and has been devastated by civil war.

AMWT Chairman Abdul Razzaq Sajid said Yemen faces one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with more than 24 million people — some 80 per cent of the population — including more than 12 million children in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Since the conflict escalated in March 2015, the country has become “a living hell” for the country’s children. Now, with Covid-19 spreading, Yemen is facing “an emergency within an emergency”.Sanitation and clean water are in short supply. Only half of the health facilities are functioning, and many that remain operational lack basic equipment like masks and gloves, let alone oxygen and other essential supplies to treat the coronavirus. Including Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust, many health workers are receiving no salaries or incentives.

Sajid said at Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust, we are committed to doing all that we can to help and support these children, sending vital aid and supplies. With our donors’ generous support, we are reaching more families, children and vulnerable adults through our Yemen appeal, doing our bit to make the daily struggle for survival that little bit easier. Our teams are exclusively working with UN registered partners to provide essential aid.” AMWT is also serving at the Syria-Turkey border to refugees as well. The crisis, in its 11th year, remains the world’s largest refugee and displacement crisis of our time. Nearly 11 million people in Syria need humanitarian assistance, and about half of the people affected by the Syrian refugee crisis are children.

The ongoing conflict has especially taken a toll on young children and orphans who have lost their homes as well as their families. This is why Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust is committed to not only provide material aid but also psychological support to these vulnerable children.

AMWT and our partners are providing relief aid to thousands of Syrian refugees forced to live in makeshift camps. Additionally, our Syria funds are also used for crucial medical supplies to help treat sick and injured refugees.

Sajid said last year’s explosion at Lebanon’s Beirut port exacerbated the dire health and humanitarian situation in the country. “Our partners are currently on the ground and working hard to provide humanitarian aid such as vital food packs, hygiene kits, emergency relief packages and medical aid to those most in need.”

The UK is amongst the first and largest donors responding to Syria’s crisis. A $120m stability package provides $15m in army equipment for border protection; $75m to respond to the influx of Syrian refugees; support of Lebanon’s coexistence and formation of a neutral government; international effort to prevent the Syrian conflict from spreading to Lebanon. Therefore, AMWT thinks that we should also take our donors to assist our government and come forward to help the people.—By Wajahat Ali Khan (The writer is a columnist)