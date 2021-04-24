IG praises Punjab police performance in pandemic

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that despite the serious threats posed by corona, police officers and personnel in all districts of the province are performing their professional duties with utmost diligence and commitment for the protection of life and property of the people.

The process of service delivery to the citizens by police is going on uninterrupted, the IG said. He said that in order to be safe from corona, the officers should ensure implementation of on-duty safety SOPs in all cases and make face mask an integral part of the uniform. He said that steps were being taken on a priority basis for the welfare of the officers and personnel affected by corona during duty and all available resources were being utilised for care of the affected officers and personnel.

In the light of the orders of the IG Punjab, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Farooq Mazhar has sent relief funds to the offices of all the regional police officers of the province for the 142 personnel affected by the recent wave of corona. The officials will be given cheques of relief money. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Farooq Mazhar said that during the recent wave of corona, 142 personnel in all the districts of the province had fallen victim to coronavirus, for which, funds amounting to Rs3550,000 had been released by the department and each affected personnel would be given Rs 25,000. He said steps would be taken in future too for the welfare of the personnel affected by corona.

CCPO: Capital City Police Officers Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has pledged to further increase welfare of Lahore Police following the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani.

Effective policing could not be made possible without raising the morale and living standard of police force, said the CCPO while chairing a meeting at Qila Gujjar District Police Lines Singh on Friday.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, DIG Security Hassan Raza Khan, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid, SSP Operations and SSP Investigation, SSP CIA, all divisional SPs, ASPs and other related officers attended the meeting. The CCPO Lahore reviewed the overall law and order as well as crime control situation in the City along with security arrangements particularly for masajids, imambargahs, markets and shopping areas.

Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the officers concerned to increase patrolling in the crime hot spots of the City and said information technology, forensic and professional skills as well as specialised expertise could help curb heinous crime incidents. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed all the police units to adopt a comprehensive and joint operational strategy against the criminals. A coordinated and mutual line of action should be adopted to control the incidents of motorcycle theft, robbery and burglary, he added.