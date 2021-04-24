LRH’s Corona Task Force head quits

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Yaseen Khan, chairman of the Corona Task Force of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), resigned from his position as a protest over the lack of personal protection equipment (PPEs), face masks and other items for the doctors and other healthcare providers to treat Covid-19 patients in the hospital.

Media manager of the hospital, Mohammad Aasim, however, denied reports of the lack of PPEs and face masks in the hospital, saying the issue emerged due to misunderstanding between the head of the task force and Manager Materials of the hospital.

The faculty members present on the occasion told The News that it was failure of the Manager Materials that created problems for the doctors and the hospital.

According to them, the doctors started round in the Corona Complex two hours late as the Manager Materials couldn’t provide them the PPEs and masks in time.

“Prof Yaseen Khan is a senior physician and had matchless services for the patients. He was made to wait for two hours in the Corona Complex along with other doctors and healthcare providers for the PPEs and face masks to be provided to them,” said one faculty member of the hospital.

Pleading anonymity, he said when Manager Materials, Ahmad Ali arrived he started misbehaving with Prof Yaseen Khan that prompted him to quit his job.

“Forget about the poor quality of PPEs and face masks and other materials provided to us. Most of the managers are non-professional and they don’t know how to behave with senior doctors,” a senior physician told The News.

He said Prof Yaseen Khan resigned from his position as chairman Corona Task Force as well as head of Medicine department.

The government had declared LRH as a dedicated hospital for the coronavirus patients. Prof Yaseen Khan was recently given the charge as head of the Corona Task Force.