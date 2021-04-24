8 criminal held

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested eight accused and recovered stolen cash and narcotics from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to the details, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar-Zone) Captain (r) Hamza Hamayun constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Sajjad Bukhari including SHO Golra Sub-Inspector Fazal Khaliq and other officials which successfully arrested the wanted member of the gang later identified as Qais Khan and also recovered stolen cash Rs550,000 from him. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway from him.

Further- more Sihala police arrested accused Muhammad Rafique and recovered 1.210 kilogram hashish from him. Koral police arrested accused Idress and recovered 125 gram hashish from him.

CIA police arrested Akash Jamal and recovered 250 gram hashish from him. Nilor police arrested accused Mujtaba Ahsan and recovered 500 gram hashish from him.

Shams colony police arrested accused Mamoor Khan involved in a Fraud case. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them. During a special crackdown against professional alm-seekers, Asad and Ghulam Rasool.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated this overall performance of the police and directed all the police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.