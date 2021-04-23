Abbasi refuses to apologise to NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N MNA and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday refused to apologise to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser over exchange of harsh words. After appearing before the Accountability Court, Islamabad, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while talking to media said that he seeks forgiveness from only Allah and no one else. The PML-N leader said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should summon 40 percent of Pakistan's sugar producers, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other ministers, file cases against them and jail them for justice to be served.

“Pakistanis are standing in lines to get sugar with their identity cards,” he added.

He criticised the ruling PTI government, saying it has no policy while the public is going through a difficult time.

"Pakistan is the only country where people are getting vaccinated against coronavirus with their own money," he claimed.

The former premier said the government has been unable to buy a single coronavirus vaccine, adding that a country like Pakistan with a population of 230 million people is vaccinating its people through charity.

"It is unfortunate that coronavirus cases keep increasing in Pakistan, while the world is controlling it," he said.

He called for the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to be shut down, saying that the time for Pakistanis to be banned from travelling abroad was not far.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also spoke about the attack on senior journalist and former Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Absar Alam. "It is still not known who shot journalist Absar Alam," he added.