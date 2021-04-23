PPP MPA vaccinated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly Hassan Murtaza got vaccine against corona virus. Talking to the media, he said all Pakistanis should be vaccinated against corona and should not heed any rumours. He urged people to follow COVID-19 SOPs, adding there was no side-effects of vaccination.