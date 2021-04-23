close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
April 23, 2021

61.4 acres cultivated land retrieved

National

April 23, 2021

LAHORE: In line with the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Board of Revenue Punjab has retrieved 61.4 acres of cultivated state land from squatters in Chak 27/DNB, Yazman, Bahawalpur. The case has been registered against the illegal occupants. The value of the retrieved land is Rs90.2 million. In this regard, SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar stated that the largest operation was underway in the province to retrieve the government land from influential grabbers.

