Fri Apr 23, 2021
April 23, 2021

Hashmi’s cases adjourned

National

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of cases against former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Asif Hashmi till May 20.

The court has summoned the prosecution witnesses for the same date and directed the prosecution to submit certified record of the cases. The National Accountability Bureau accused Hashmi of making illegal appointments in ETPB educational institutes. Moreover, ETPB’s former chairman is facing three corruption cases in NAB for illegal investments of Rs985.56 million in stock exchange and making 716 illegal appointments. Besides, Hashmi is also facing a case in FIA in which he is accused of selling ETPB land to DHA at cheap rates.

