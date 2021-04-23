Rain forecast for Lahore

LAHORE: Scattered rain on Thursday morning brought down the rising mercury in the City while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday (today). They predicted that dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm was expected in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during morning hours.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities, including Balakot 77, Pattan 14, Kakul 13, Kalam 05, Malam Jabba 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 39, City 32), Garhi Dupatta 26, Rawalakot 23, Kotli 18, Leh 06, Srinagar (City 04, Airport) 02), Islamabad (Saidpur 19, Zero point 18, Bokra 04, Golra 03, Airport 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 10), Murree, Chakwal 06, Kasur, Gujranwala 04, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Narowal 03, Gujrat, Rahim Yar Khan 01, Gilgit, Chillas 02, Astore and Bagrote 01. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 28.6°C and minimum was 16.7°C.