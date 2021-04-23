Blind murder case solved within 48 hours

MARDAN: Police solved a blind murder case by arresting the alleged killer within 48 hours of the crime and also recovered the weapon of offence on Thursday.

The accused was wanted in the murder case that took pace in Sheikh Yousaf Kalay on April 19 in the limits of Sadar Police Station.

A police spokesman said that District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan formed an investigation team comprising DSP Inam Jan and SHO Daud Khan. The team arrested the accused Tayyeb, a resident of Sheikh Yousaf Kalay.

The accused confessed to have committed the murder and also surrendered a 30-bore pistol used in the killing.

Meanwhile, three other accused in a murder case were also arrested and several weapons recovered during raids.