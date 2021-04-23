PHC reserves verdict on bail to Capt Safdar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday reserved judgment in bail before arrest application by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N leader Capt (retired) Mohammad Safdar in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference.

Safdar, who appeared before the PHC along with many PMLN workers had to break the fast after his health condition worsened during the hearing. He was taken to the hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

A bench of the PHC comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Arshad Ali heard the bail before arrest application of Capt Safdar.

He had moved the court to avoid arrest by the NAB in a reference against him. The court reserved judgment after the lawyers from both sides completed arguments.

Meanwhile, Capt Safdar complained his health was not well. He had to break his fast and was taken to hospital.

The court adjourned hearing due to the absence of the petitioner. The verdict would be announced by April 27.