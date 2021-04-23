PMC begins online licensing system

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has launched an online system of processing licensing applications.

“We will no longer accept licensing applications by mail. Applications will not be processed and will be returned to the applicants,” the commission said in a statement. It said the 'PMC Online' facility marked the digitisation process of the regulatory body. “This digital platform will allow our doctors, dentists, students, medical and dental educational institutions and foreign regulators to have easy access to our various services,” it said.

The PMC said meritocracy was essential to producing a robust healthcare delivery framework and that the PMC’s mandate for excellence in healthcare licensing and education was in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's plans for the future of healthcare in the country.