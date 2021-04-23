Shop online

A few days ago, I ordered some clothing items from an online shop. The parcel was delivered within two working days. I was shocked to find used items in the package. I tried calling the seller, but he didn’t receive my calls. There are a number of fake sellers who dupe people into buying their items by showing them false images.

The relevant authorities must look into this issue. Such cases will force people to move away from online shopping.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi