Sugar subsidy case: NAB summons Punjab minister, ex-minister

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi summoned Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and ex-provincial minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry in the sugar subsidy case on May 4.

According to the sources, the NAB investigation has sought the record of subsidy given to the sugar mills of Punjab from the year 2018 to 2019.

The sources said that they have also been directed to bring the record of permission for sugar export.