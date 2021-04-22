PM shares, then deletes Bollywood movie clip on Instagram

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday shared for some hours a Bollywood movie scene on Instagram and the caption to accompany this content was: “It is what has been planned against the PTI government from day one by the corrupt mafias.”

For many, this was a rare thing, as he usually shares on social media posts (photos and clips) relating to health, climate challenge, poverty and sayings of the noted personalities on divers issues. However, the post was withdrawn for unknown reasons after about five hours.

There have been tense days, particularly for the government with regard to the handling of the now proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). However, things have eased out considerably and almost returned to normalcy after the striking of an agreement between the government and TLP.

Interestingly, the video clip that Premier Imran Khan shared was from the legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's film ‘Inqilab’, screened in 1984 for the first time. The video clip shows a political party plotting to destabilise the government and subsequently overthrow it. Bollywood actor Qadir Khan is shown saying it is not written in any book that the government that has been running for years should always run. “We also have every right to form a government in this country, which we will.” The dialogue goes on, “For this, we have to win the election and get the votes to win and for the vote we have to win the trust of the people for which we have to remove the trust of the people from the government. We have to create such an environment that people consider this government as useless and are forced to put another party in the chair.”

He then says, “Therefore, we have to create an atmosphere of unrest and fear all around, robberies and riots, killings in every province, city and village, such as religious and sectarian riots like Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Sikh, Hindu-Christian and Shia-Sunni riots that frighten people and the government finds nothing do to and the police also becomes helpless.”

The clips says, “And when the country is burning in the fire of terror and oppression, we will come out of our homes and stand on the stage and start cursing the government and at the same time make the people realise that if anyone, who can save is our party and hence the government is formed by it.”

However, before the clip was removed, it was viewed more than 200,000 times. But some users used the screen record feature in mobile phones to record his post before it was deleted and later shared it on social media.