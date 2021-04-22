The powerful set up forums like PDM to escape law: PM

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the nation has witnessed that the powerful people in the society don’t want to comply with the rule of law.

“The powerful people form forums such as PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) to escape the law,” Imran Khan said as he laid the foundation stone of the Jalozai Apartments here for low-income groups.

The prime minister talked of the injustices such as selective application of laws that disturbed the balance in the society.

He said that nations do not perish because of the lack of resources but suffer when there are separate laws for the rich and the poor. “We will put an end to this discriminatory system. There will be only one law in Pakistan which will be applicable to all,” assured the prime minister.

Imran Khan said sugar mafia was selling the commodity on higher price and also dodging taxes. He said when the government acts against thieves and money launderers then they give an impression that they are elite and untouchable.

The Jalozai Housing Scheme is a joint project of the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to be executed by the Provincial Housing Authority (PHA).

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Chairman Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider, federal and provincial cabinet members along with officials were present on the occasion.

The prime minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to provide residential facilities to the underprivileged people, particularly the working class and labourers, under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme by ensuring soft loans through the banks. “These efforts are being launched from Jalozai town of Nowshera district today,” he declared.

He said 1,320 residential flats would be constructed on 150 kanal of land in Jalozai, adding the price of 780 yards flat had been fixed at Rs3 million. He said the government would give a subsidy of Rs300,000 to the owners.

The prime minister said the flats would be allotted through a draw. “The owners will have to pay 10 percent of the total amount in advance and the remaining through bank instalments in five and 20 years, respectively,” he explained.

He said the government had inked an agreement with the banks to extend loans to the owners of the flats against only three percent mark-up.

The prime minister urged the banks to further streamline the loan disbursement procedure, including training of the staff to facilitate those seeking the housing units. He pointed out that the first phase of the housing project has been launched in Jalozai while more phases would be undertaken in other parts of KP. He noted that the population of the country was growing and so was the size of the cities, adding, the issue needed prudent handling.

The prime minister said the world is faced with food security issue as the population continues to grow. He said expanding cities was eating up the agricultural lands and a solution needed to be found to tackle this challenge.

Imran Khan said caring for the poor and ensuring the rule of the law was in line with Islam’s first welfare State of Medina where the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) brought about a revolution for mankind. He said no nation could prosper if it neglected the weaker segments and failed to ensure the rule of law which was the main component of a strong society. On the other hand, a banana republic protected its powerful people only, he added.

Imran Khan was all praise for the KP government for introducing the Sehat Insaf Card free-health scheme for all families in the entire province. He reminded the people that even the highly developed countries of the world cannot give free health insurance to their people.

The prime minister also visited Peshawar to inaugurate certain development projects.

APP adds from Peshawar: Imran Khan was briefed on olive cultivation in KP by the experts of Provincial Agriculture Department in a high-level meeting here at the Governor House.

KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Mohibullah Khan, Environment and Forest Minister Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, speaking at the inauguration of new block at Khyber Teaching Hospital, the prime minister said development of health network would facilitate the public to get services close to their homes.

Imran Khan said health insurance card, already launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was a blessing particularly for the common man who could not afford expensive medical treatment.

He said the government was making efforts to replicate the health card system in other provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan.

He expressed hope that public pressure would push the Sindh government as well to launch such initiative for the benefit of the poor.

Meanwhile, speaking at the inauguration of Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road and the groundbreaking of Chitral-Shindur road, the prime minister said proper infrastructure and roads would make the connecting areas a hub of tourism.