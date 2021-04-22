Imran wishes Manmohan speedy recovery from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday wished the former Indian premier Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from coronavirus, as New Delhi witnesses a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The former premier had tested positive for coronavirus yesterday and was admitted to the trauma centre of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi, Indian media reported.

"Wishing ex-Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19," the premier said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Indian politician Rahul Gandhi has also tested positive for coronavirus and is isolating at home.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Rahul Gandhi, 50, wrote.