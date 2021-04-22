SHO, cop reverted over molestation accusation

SUKKUR: An SHO and a head constable of Khohra Police Station in Khairpur district were reverted following a conclusive inquiry against them of molesting a female NGO worker.The SSP Khairpur took the action on the complaint of the NGO worker who accused SHO Khohra Aijaz Magsi, and a local landlord of sexually molesting her. The SSP Khairpur assigned SP Headquarters Nosherwan Ali Chandio to investigate the allegations against SHO Aijaz Magsi, Head Constable Qurban Shahani and Constable Perveez Ujjan and landlord Nazeer Ujjan. During the course of probe, SP Chandio met the officials, the victim and eye

witnesses and submitted their culpability report to

SSP Khairpur. In light of the report, SSP Khairpur reverted SHO Aijaz Magsi, HC Qurban Shahani and suspended PC Parveez Ujjan. The SSP also recommended transferring the SHO and head constable away from the district.