Bank robbed in Bara

BARA: Four masked men on two motorbikes looted Rs4.8 million from a branch of the Allied Bank Limited (ABL) here on Wednesday, police said.

They said four gunmen forcibly entered the bank at 12.15pm and went straight to the cash counter after overpowering the guards. They asked the cashier to hand over the money to them. One of the robbers stood outside the bank.

Soon after the incident, the police personnel along with District Police Officer (DPO) reached the spot.

The police barricaded all exit points of Bara bazaar and launch a targeted search operation to trace the robbers, but to no avail.

The police also took CCTV footage for investigation.

It may be mentioned here that the same bank was looted on 21 January 2021 while the robbers took away Rs6.5 million.