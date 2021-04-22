Pakistan, Iran agree to strengthen ties

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed his country’s commitment to further enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan in trade, investment, liaison and border management.

These views were expressed as Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on the Iranian president at the Presidential Palace in Tehran on Wednesday, the Foreign Office said. The foreign minister, on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, conveyed a message of goodwill to President Rouhani and the brotherly Iranian nation.

Qureshi said under the prime minister's vision, the government was committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran as well as promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

He discussed with Iranian president various ways to further strengthen the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran. He said the two countries had a cordial, close and strong relationship based on common history, culture, religion and language. He said the Pakistani leadership paid tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani for their continued support to Pakistan’s stance regarding the people of Kashmir.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi was also present in the meeting. Earlier during his visit to Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said as Pakistan was focused on geographical economic priorities, its ambassadors could play an exemplary role in strengthening the country’s economy through economic diplomacy.

The foreign minister said there are ample opportunities of further strengthening and enhancing bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran. He directed the diplomats for making serious efforts to boost bilateral economic cooperation and the volume of trade between Pakistan and Iran.

Foreign Minister Qureshi visited various sections of the embassy, including the Consular Section. Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi briefed the foreign minister in detail about the performance of embassy as well as the facilities being provided by it, including the issuance of passport and visa.

Qureshi, while expressing satisfaction over the facilities being provided by the embassy, said the welfare of overseas Pakistanis was among the priorities of the present government. He appreciated the services rendered by the embassy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foreign minister on the occasion also penned his views in the visitors’ book placed in the embassy. In another meeting at Tehran National Parliament House, the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Chairman Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani emphasised the need for mobilising the parliamentary friendship groups of their countries.

Qureshi said Pakistan valued its ties with Iran based on common religious and cultural values. The Pak-Iran bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation and the issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting. The two sides agreed to exchange parliamentary delegations.