Thu Apr 22, 2021
AFP
April 22, 2021

Nepal’s ex-royals test positive

World

AFP
April 22, 2021

Kathmandu: Nepal’s former king and queen have tested positive for Covid-19 on their return from an Indian religious festival attended by millions of pilgrims. Former king Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah, 73, and his queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah, 70, returned to Kathmandu on Sunday after a week-long visit to India to celebrate Kumbh Mela.

