Thu Apr 22, 2021
AFP
April 22, 2021

Palestinian papers to help stop expulsions

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Jordan’s top diplomat on Wednesday handed the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah documents intended to help prevent Israel from expelling Palestinian families from part of Israeli-annexed east al-Quds, he said.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made the trip to the West Bank after an Israeli court reportedly gave the families until May 2 to leave their homes in the predominantly Palestinian neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah or be evicted.

