Iran sees progress on N-deal

Vienna: The United States and European Union said Tuesday that more work was needed to revive a 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, although Tehran reported progress after the latest diplomacy.

The talks aimed at returning the United States under President Joe Biden to the 2015 deal took their second break, with US envoy Rob Malley set to return to Washington for the rest of the week. EU diplomat Enrique Mora hailed "progress made over the last two weeks" but said "ongoing challenges" remained to put the accord -- which curbs Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief -- back on track.