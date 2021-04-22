Palestinian papers to help stop expulsions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Jordan’s top diplomat on Wednesday handed the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah documents intended to help prevent Israel from expelling Palestinian families from part of Israeli-annexed east al-Quds, he said.
Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made the trip to the West Bank after an Israeli court reportedly gave the families until May 2 to leave their homes in the predominantly Palestinian neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah or be evicted.