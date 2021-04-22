Man killed, four injured in firing incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man was killed and four others were wounded in separate firing incidents on Wednesday.
According to the Mauripur police station, a man was killed and another wounded in Machar Colony. Rescuers transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital, Karachi (CHK) where the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Mehroz Khan, son of Rehman, while injured as 25-year-old Zakir, son of Jamal Hussain.
The police said Khan was shot once in the chest and died at the scene while the injured received a bullet injury to his leg, suspecting that the incident apparently occurred over personal enmity.
In another incident, two people were wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Baldia Town. The injured were taken to the CHK where they were identified as 28-year-old Adil, son of Shahzad, and Ibrahim, 35, son of Aslam.
Police said the victims were returning to their house after withdrawing Rs500,000 from a bank when four men on two motorcycles snatched the cash. A case has been registered while an investigation is continuing.
Separately, 20-year-old Arif, son of Abdul Razzak, was shot and injured in a firing incident in Korangi. The injured was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. Police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.