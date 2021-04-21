S Punjab secretariat takes initiatives in health, education, social sectors

MULTAN: The South Punjab Administrative Secretariat has taken major initiatives in health, education and social sectors development.

The initiatives were discussed and approved during South Punjab Administrative Secretariat’s first regular meeting chaired by newly appointed south Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar at sub-secretariat on Tuesday. According to plan, the South Punjab Education Department (SPED) has taken an initiative on out of school children and has planned introducing evening school classes exclusively for out of school children. The south Punjab Health Department (SPHD) has been working on upgrading Basic Health Units with a key focus in Taunsa Sharif.

All the secretaries of respective departments attended the meeting. The meeting deeply reviewed south Punjab development schemes. Addressing the meeting, Saqib Zafar said the Punjab Chief Minister has a personal interest in the development of the region. He said it is a priority to give real relief to the people by enhancing the pace of development projects.

He directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources for the care of coronavirus patients. The ACS said Nishtar Hospital is providing ideal medical facilities to coronavirus patients. The transfer of power to lower levels is aimed at accelerating the development process, he added. The fruits of South Punjab Secretariat have started reaching the people, he maintained. He said special attention is being paid to the establishment of mother and child care hospitals in the south Punjab.

He said the secretariat is a means to accelerate this journey of construction and development. On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Bazdar, the sub-secretariat will use its full capabilities and powers to ensure the rights of the people of South Punjab and improve the infrastructure, he said.

He maintained basic facilities including health and education would be provided in backward areas and tribal areas on priority basis.