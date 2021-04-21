Mercury dips in Lahore after scattered rain

LAHORE: Scattered rain and windstorm cooled down the rising temperature of the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Winds in the City reduced the intensity of heat, Met officials said, adding the minimum temperature in the City was recorded at 17°C while the highest was 27°C. They said the wind blew at the speed of 5km per hour while the humidity was recorded at 55%. Met officials said the current westerly winds were likely to remain in the City for the next four days.

They predicted cloudy weather with light rain wind-thunderstorm in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Noorpur Thal 26, Kasur 15, Layyah 3, Lahore Airport, Hafizabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar 2, Joharabad, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan 1, Larkana 4, Zhob 5, Barkhan 1, Parachinar 5 and Bannu 1 mm. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded in Mirpurkhas and Turbat where mercury reached 40°C.