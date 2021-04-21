Chicken price goes up in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The chicken price jumped to Rs275 per kg in the local markets on Tuesday.

Mansehra has witnessed an ever high price of chicken in its history and as a result of which its shops in the city and its suburbs presented a deserted look. “The chicken price has registered a sharp increase which has reduced our sale to almost half,” Mohammad Azam, a chicken dealer said.

He said though the price of eggs was reduced from Rs168 per dozen to Rs156 per dozen, the increase in the chicken price has affected their businesses.

A consumer Mohammad Jibran said the government had failed to control the soaring prices of essential commodities in Ramazan. He added that chicken was being sold at Rs275 per kg which was beyond the purchasing powers of the buyers. He said the price of chicken had been increasing rapidly since the start of Ramazan.