Two alleged killers of 7 family members arrested

NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have arrested two accused involved in the killing of seven members of a family, including two women, in Spinkani Sheikhi area in the district on Tuesday.

District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal Khan said that the special team, headed by Superintendent of Police (investigation) Khankhel, had launched an investigation into the case on scientific lines to arrest the accused.

He said that the two accused identified as Mumraiz Ali and Arif, sons of Asal Khan, were arrested from the boundary area between Nowshera and Swabi districts.

The DPO added that the arrest was made possible because of the facilitators held during the search operation conducted soon after the tragic incident. He said that raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining 10 accused nominated in the case.

Gloom still prevailed in the area on the third day of the incident. People were coming in large numbers to offer condolences to the victim’s family.

Sardar Ali and Asal Khan and their sons had allegedly shot dead their own brother Misal Khan and six other members of his family, including two women, over a dispute on recruitment on a vacancy in the local tube-well in the area.

The police registered had a case against 12 accused on the report of two injured members of the victim’s family.

Anwar Ali and Saeed Anwar, sons of slain Misal Khan, nominated their uncles Sardar Ali and Asal Khan and their cousins Mumraiz, Arif, Firdous Ali, Salim, Zarshad, Mumtaz, Riaz Ali, Imtiaz Ali, Zakir and Muhammadullah in the first information report.

The police claimed the accused had pre-planned the entire action as one of the brothers Sardar Ali had threatened his brother Misal Khan of killing all of his family members.