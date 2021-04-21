close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 21, 2021

Another package, same problems

Newspost

 
April 21, 2021

During his recent visit to Sukkur, PM Imran Khan announced a development package worth Rs446 billion to deal with the province’s deplorable infrastructure. Last year, after monsoon rains hit Karachi and paralysed it for days, PM Imran Khan visited the city and announced the Rs 1.1 trillion package for development. To date, the city didn’t receive any such package? Will the PM ensure that this time the province receives the package in a timely manner?

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur

Latest News

More From Newspost