Another package, same problems

During his recent visit to Sukkur, PM Imran Khan announced a development package worth Rs446 billion to deal with the province’s deplorable infrastructure. Last year, after monsoon rains hit Karachi and paralysed it for days, PM Imran Khan visited the city and announced the Rs 1.1 trillion package for development. To date, the city didn’t receive any such package? Will the PM ensure that this time the province receives the package in a timely manner?

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur