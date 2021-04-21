Gold rates down Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped by Rs700 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs103,600 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price dropped by Rs600 to Rs88,820. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,773 per ounce.

Silver rates dropped by Rs10 to Rs1,350 per tola. Price of 10 gram silver also decreased by Rs8.58 to Rs1,157.40, the association said.