The current Covid-19 situation in the country has turned worse. Hospital beds are filling up and many critically ill patients are finding it difficult to get admitted. The government, on the other hand, is completely silent over the matter. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) regularly shows the scary picture of the virus, but no proper action has been taken so far to fight against the virus in a better manner.

Also, the vaccination process is quite slow. We need to do a lot more to administer vaccine doses to a large number of people if we are serious about eradicating the virus from our country.

Nida Ikram

Karachi