Better policies

Much time has been wasted in the unnecessary war of words between the government and the opposition parties as a result of which the PTI-led government could not deliver on its promises it made before the 2018 elections. There seems to be no gain for people and the country because of the continuous fighting among politicians ever since the PTI came into power. The way forward is that policymakers have to smartly deal with the country’s economy.

The government will have to appoint the right man for the right job to get the desired results in a timely manner.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad