PU LLB form submission schedule revised

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued revised schedule for online submission of admission forms and fee for the LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III, IV & V Annual Examination 2021 and LLB (3 years) Part-I, II & III Annual Examination 2021.

The last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for regular and late college candidates is May 31, with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 1 June to 7 June, 2021. The details are available at Punjab University website www.pu.edu.pk.