104 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 104 corona patients died and 3,228 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued Tuesday, the death toll reached 7,561 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 273,566 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 41,074 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,354,179 in the province.

183,295 recover: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan said that around 183,295 corona patients recovered in 200 public sector hospitals while 822 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. In a statement Tuesday, the Secretary said that 6667 beds were reserved in all govt owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,066 beds were unoccupied. He added that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3,221 beds in Isolation wards of all govt. hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,360 beds were vacant.

LGH: The government has provided 15 more ventilators to Lahore General Hospital in the wake of corona pandemic. Postgraduate Medical Institute/LGH Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said availability of 15 more ventilators in the hospital would be helpful in providing relief to the patients in critical condition as timely transfer of patients to ventilator increased the chances of their recovery.

webinar: Disease Awareness and Prevention Society of Government College University (GCU) Lahore organised a webinar “Ramazan in the time of COVID-19” on Tuesday. Eminent laparoscopic surgeon Dr Javaid Iqbal, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and clinical nutritionist Dr Arooj Gillani addressed the webinar.